WCHO Radio honored for 65 years

WCHO Radio – 105.5FM and 1270AM – was honored recently by the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce Ambassador Team for its 65th anniversary.

Amore Pizza provided lunch for the celebration as on-air personality Harry Wright shared a few highlights of the history of the radio station. The station is located at 1535 State Route 41 NW in Washington C.H. where the staff strive to promote and build a better Fayette County by keeping the public up to date on current events and news.

Pictured from left are Bryce Matson (seated), Harry Wright, Oscar Allen and Renee Skaggs all of WCHO Radio along with Chamber representatives Doug Saunders, Diane Amore, Ruth Ann Ruth, Whitney Gentry, Kristy Bowers and Barb Duncan. http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2017/12/web1_12.29.17-WCHO-65-Years.jpg Pictured from left are Bryce Matson (seated), Harry Wright, Oscar Allen and Renee Skaggs all of WCHO Radio along with Chamber representatives Doug Saunders, Diane Amore, Ruth Ann Ruth, Whitney Gentry, Kristy Bowers and Barb Duncan.