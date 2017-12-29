Posted on by

Police warn against celebratory New Year’s Eve gunfire


By Andrew Welsh-Huggins - Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Police around the country are once again urging residents not to shoot off guns to celebrate the New Year and are warning of criminal charges against those who do and are caught.

In Kansas City, Missouri, police are telling neighbors to call 911 if they see someone shooting in celebration and are encouraging residents to talk friends and family out of the idea.

In Florida, Miami-Dade Police Department Assistant Director Freddy Ramirez says it’s unacceptable to teach children to be safe and have adults shooting in the air.

In Columbus, Deputy Police Chief Richard Bash says police will charge anyone caught firing a gun New Year’s Eve.

Bash says the shooting is dangerous and ties up officers who must investigate numerous gunfire reports.

