Several photos online have been shared showing a beautiful visitor to Fayette County, a snowy white owl. This photo was taken on Christmas Day.

Several photos online have been shared showing a beautiful visitor to Fayette County, a snowy white owl. This photo was taken on Christmas Day. http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2017/12/web1_F0R9070.jpg Several photos online have been shared showing a beautiful visitor to Fayette County, a snowy white owl. This photo was taken on Christmas Day.