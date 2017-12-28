Master Gardeners hold annual banquet

The Fayette County Master Gardener Volunteers (FCMGV) held their annual banquet recently to celebrate 2017.

The members thanked the outgoing officers: president Michele McMurray, vice president Anna Maxson, secretary Pat McGilly, treasurer Brenda Caudill and historian Carolyn Essman and congratulated the 2018 officers.

The interns from the class of 2017 were welcomed as newly certified MGVs. They welcomed back an inactive MGV from the class of 2002 that re-certified with the class of 2017. These eight FCMGVs attended 50 hours of classroom instruction including topics such as botany, propagation, lawn care, fruits and vegetables, and soils. OSU Extension professionals taught many of these classes. In addition, they each volunteered 50 hours to FCMGV projects in the community including, to name a few, a new Community Gardening Specialization, the FCMGV Farmers’ Market table, the Sponsor-a-Pot program, renovation of the phenology garden, and a revitalization of the library landscape.

A slide show of the volunteer work of the FCMGs ran as they celebrated the year. The group donated 1,500 hours of volunteer time to many projects such as The Point and Veterans Park, the Sheriff’s Annex, the Daylily Show, the Corn Growers Field Day, the Plant Swap, and several cooperative projects with Fayette County Soil and Water. This year the Sponsor-a-Pot program had its most successful year with 52 pots sponsored, including four new large pots sponsored by the City of Washington Court House.

Three FCMGVs, Jim Essman, Carolyn Essman and Don Creamer were recognized at the MGV state conference for their work with the Ask an Expert program. This statewide online program answers horticulture questions from all over the state. These FCMGs were in the top 10 (of 80) for number of questions answered.

In January, the FCMGVs will meet to plan 2018. I hope you are looking forward to seeing what they will be doing in the coming year. They thanked the Fayette County and Washington Court House community for its ongoing support.

If anyone would like to join the FCMGVs, contact Sara Creamer at 740-335-1150 or creamer.70@osu.edu for more information.

Fayette County Master Gardeners recently held its annual banquet. Pictured (L to R): front row: Anna Maxson, Elaine Crutcher, Pat McGilly, Debbie Roby, Michele McMurray, Sara Creamer, Don Creamer, Roger Griffitts and Carolyn Essman. Back row: Brenda Caudill, Charlie Crutcher, Peter Torgerson, Pam Anderson, Jean Webb, Jane Sindel, and Jim Essman.