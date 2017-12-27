Ross receives ‘Melvin Jones Award’

The Good Hope Lions held their annual Ladies Night program at the Crown Room on Thursday, Dec. 21.

Each year the Lions Club presents a member the highest award, “The Melvin Jones Award,” to a deserving Lions Club member. The award is named after Melvin Jones, who founded the Lions clubs in Chicago in 2011. This is the highest award the Lions International presents to its members.

Part of the awards process is the donations made to Lions Club International Foundation, which provides relief efforts all over the world, including the hurricanes in Puerto Rico, Houston and fires in California. The support from The Good Hope Lions Club comes from their annual candy store sales and the semi-annual pancake and sausage dinners.

This year’s recipient is Lion David Ross of Greenfield – a Lions Club Member for over 20 years. David has worked each and every project since joining the club and has served as president and many other offices of the club. Here Lion Dave is shown with the award with his wife and Lion President Branen Weade at the Ladies night dinner.

If anyone is interested in joining the Lions Club contact any Good Hope lions Member.

