More snow, low temps this week

More snow could be on the way for Fayette County throughout this week to accompany lowering temperatures for New Year’s weekend.

According to weather.com, the high temperature for Thursday will be be around 21 degrees with overcast skies throughout the day after having had dipped into single digits on Wednesday. In the evening time Thursday, the low temperature is expected to reach 15 degrees and a few flurries or snow showers could be possible.

As the community moves into the weekend, the high temperature is expecting to reach about 27 degrees for Friday. Winds will be between 10 to 20 miles per hour during the day and will give way to slower speeds in the night time. Variable clouds will be visible and currently there is a 60 percent chance of precipitation in the form of snow showers. Expect accumulation of up to an inch, according to weather.com.

Into Saturday morning, the winds will pick back up to about 16 miles per hour. Mixed with the snow, wind can form dangerous white-out conditions on the road that may result in low to no visibility. The snow is forecasted to continue into the morning with a high temperature of 15 degrees. The low temperature for Saturday night is 1 degree and there is a 10 percent chance of precipitation in the evening with winds up to 15 miles per hour.

A slight warm-up is forecasted for New Year’s Eve Sunday, with a high temperature of 17 degrees. Winds will slow down and the chance for precipitation is expected to remain about 10 percent. A few clouds should be visible in the evening time and the temperature will drop to about 4 degrees.

New Year’s Day is similar to Sunday with low temperatures and winds, but some sun may be in the forecast which could cause a slight warm-up.

