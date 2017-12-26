Carnegie Public Library hosts story-time

Miss Noel helps Hunter light the Menorah during Hanukkah Storytime at the Carnegie Public Library
Jack and Allis discuss the day’s issues over tea at Tea Party Storytime.
Tea Party Storytime taught the children about manners and conversation over tea. A lovely time was had by all, pictured (L-R): Kenley, Cali, Noah, Felicity, Max and Tori.
