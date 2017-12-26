The Grinch brings higher gas prices to Southeast Ohio

Gas prices in South Central Ohio jumped by 12 cents this week to $2.431 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

Across the Great Lakes and Central regions, gas prices are as cheap as $2.20 in Missouri and as expensive as $2.60 in Michigan. On the week, Ohio motorists saw a 15 cent increase at the pump, while other states saw decreases. Throughout the year, the region has been one of the most volatile – seeing prices take large jumps and declines from week to week.

Gasoline inventories had a small decline of 26,000 barrels. At 47.8 million bbl, inventories are at a 3.3 million barrel deficit compared to this time last year.

This week’s average prices: South Central Ohio Average $2.431

Average price during the week of Dec. 18, 2017 $2.311

Average price during the week of Dec. 27, 2016 $2.419

Here is the price per gallon of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:

$2.487 Athens

$2.349 Chillicothe

$2.428 Columbiana

$2.367 East Liverpool

$2.536 Gallipolis

$2.363 Hillsboro

$2.583 Ironton

$2.433 Jackson

$2.378 Logan

$2.430 Marietta

$2.506 Portsmouth

$2.355 Steubenville

$2.385 Washington Court House

$2.434 Waverly

On the National Front

Heading into the final week of the year, the national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $2.44, an increase of two cents on the week. As more drivers hit the road for the holidays, the increase in driving demand is likely the cause for increases in some states. Despite the incremental jump, motorists in 33 states are paying less on the week – as much as nine cents. Today’s average is about 26 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

At the close of Friday’s formal trading session on the NYMEX, West Texas intermediate was up 11 cents to settle at $58.47. The price of oil took a slight hit last week after EIA’s weekly report revealed another record for U.S. crude production, which stands at nearly 9.8 million b/d. Moreover, according to Baker Hughes, Inc., the U.S. active oil rig count remained the same as it did last week, holding steady at 747.

In addition, crude oil inventories declined by 6.5 million barrels, driven mostly by high crude processing rates at refineries across the country. Gross crude inputs for this month have been running consistently above 17 million b/d, which has never happened before 2017. As the year draws to a close, market observers will watch this week’s data from EIA to see if high gasoline demand eats away at crude inventories, or if high levels of domestic crude production will build inventories despite high gasoline demand.

