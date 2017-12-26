Washington C.H. man killed Christmas night in one-vehicle accident

A 32-year-old Washington C.H. man was killed Christmas night in a one-vehicle accident on State Route 41 southeast near Flakes Ford Road in Union Township.

At approximately 9:11 p.m., a 2009 Toyota Camry, driven by Blake A. Rife, was heading south on State Route 41 when Rife lost control of the vehicle, according to Fayette County Sheriff Vernon Stanforth. The vehicle traveled off the left side of the roadway, struck a utility pole and crashed into a tree.

A small fire erupted when the vehicle hit the tree, but was quickly extinguished by first responders, according to Stanforth. Rife was the sole occupant and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Fayette County Coroner’s Office. The vehicle sustained heavy damage and was towed from the scene, Stanforth said.

Members of the Sheriff’s Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit are conducting the investigation. Other first responders, including Fayette County EMS, the Washington Fire Department, and the Sheriff’s Rescue Unit all responded to the scene to assist.

The Ohio Department of Transportation provided traffic control during the accident investigation. State Route 41 between Flakes Ford Road and Anderson Road remained closed for several hours. Speed was a factor in the crash, according to Stanforth.

