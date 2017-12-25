Cook wins ‘Elf on the Shelf’ contest

Mindy Cook was the winner of the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce’s second-annual Elf on the Shelf Christmas Giveaway.

The promotion, done on the Chamber’s Facebook page, featured the organization’s elf Chamber Chip. From Dec. 1-22, Chip appeared in a different location each day. Participants were asked to guess, based on the provided clues,

where Chamber member Chip was at each day. The first person to correctly guess Chip’s location was entered in the grand prize raffle.

One winner was drawn from the 22 entries and received a basket of goodies from everywhere Chip had been. The total value of the raffle prize was over $1,100 and Chamber President Whitney Gentry said the promotion was a success, with 14,600 people reached online.

Cook said she very much enjoyed the promotion and had fun trying to use the clues to guess Chip’s location.

Mindy Cook (left), the Elf on the Shelf Christmas Giveaway winner, and Fayette County Chamber of Commerce President Whitney Gentry pose with a few prizes won by Cook in the holiday promotion. http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2017/12/web1_2018-elf-winner-Mindy-Cook.jpg Mindy Cook (left), the Elf on the Shelf Christmas Giveaway winner, and Fayette County Chamber of Commerce President Whitney Gentry pose with a few prizes won by Cook in the holiday promotion.