White Christmas still a possibility

Residents of Fayette County hoping for a white Christmas may get their wish this weekend with a bit of snow on Christmas Eve.

According to weather.com, the winter weather will begin Saturday in the morning with rain starting early. Throughout the day the temperature will drop below freezing to mid-20’s forcing the rain to change into snow showers in the afternoon. Winds will be around 14 miles per hour and there is a 100 percent chance of rain. The evening will bring more clouds throughout the night.

Christmas Eve will see a slight rise in temperature before plummeting to about 19 degrees in the evening time. Snow showers will begin developing in the afternoon. Accumulation is expected but should be less than an inch. Currently there is a 40 percent chance of snow overnight on Sunday and winds will vary, but are not expected to be much faster than about 15 miles per hour, according to weather.com.

Christmas day will be cold, with a high temperature of about 30 degrees and a low around 23 degrees. Currently no precipitation is forecasted, but winds could reach 25 miles per hour during the day. The morning sun will give way to an overcast sky during the night and winds should calm to around 10 miles per hour.

“We need to be careful on the road and watch for ice patches,” Fayette County Sheriff Vernon Stanforth said. “Sometimes people can get too confident and fail to realize that it is just as dangerous as the snow. We are going to have a lot of traffic out there this weekend, too. Already (Friday) we are seeing an extra amount of traffic on the roadways in and around Fayette County, so it is probably that way everywhere. Remember to give distance between the car in front of you, stay a reasonable speed and you should be safer. It is our intention to make everyone’s holiday as safe as it can be and we hope in turn they can exercise good caution and remain safe. I hope residents have a very Merry Christmas and an excellent New Year’s. Celebrate responsibly.”

Currently, weather.com is forecasting a cold week to follow Christmas through the New Year and into 2018. The high temperature for the week is 31 degrees on Tuesday with the rest of the week in the 20’s. Low temperatures are expected to drop as low as six degrees on the first of the year with temperatures in the teens all week long. Winds will remain low-speed, but remain vigilant for snow as weather.com is currently forecasting a 20 percent chance of precipitation nearly all week.

Reach Martin Graham at (740) 313-0351 or on Twitter @MartiTheNewsGuy

