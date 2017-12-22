Police Incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

Dec. 20

Obstructing Official Business: At 11:59 a.m. while officers were at an address on Linden Avenue investigating a possible stolen vehicle, two females that were present hindered or impeded their investigation. The females, identified as Angela K. Riley and Lindsey M. Gibson-Rader, were arrested and charged with the listed offense.

Theft: At 1:30 p.m., Everett Burns reported that unknown person(s) removed clothing, shoes and other items from his residence.

Domestic Violence: At 3:42 p.m., Donald W. Williams was arrested for domestic violence after a complaint was made that he had physically assaulted a family or household member.

Dec. 18

Disorderly Conduct/Criminal Trespass: At 6:48 p.m., officers responding to Kroger grocery on a report of a male shopper refusing to leave the store found Dustin Gulley to be intoxicated and acting belligerent with store management. Charges of disorderly conduct and trespass were filed.