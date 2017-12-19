All aboard the Polar Express!

Fayette Progressive Schools, located on Leesburg Avenue, held a special event for its students Tuesday thanks to the Altrusa Club of Washington Court House.

Following the successful seventh-annual Loving Spoonsful Tasting Luncheon, the Altrusa Club donated $1,900 to the “Fayette DD Early Childhood School.” The majority of the money was donated for the preschool classes and some was spent on Tuesday to give students a ride on the “Polar Express,” and a unique Christmas experience for both the morning and afternoon classes.

“The school received a check for $1,900, as well as the Commission on Aging Meals on Wheels program,” Alice Craig, Altrusa past president and Fayette County Board of DD member, said before the afternoon event Tuesday. “The luncheon was lovely and we love doing that project. Every year people support us even better and better. So the preschool got some good money for their program in literacy as each kid is going to get a copy of the Polar Express book.”

After loading the buses, the students were transported to Southern State Community College. Upon arriving the kids had crafts to make, and soon Santa Claus and his elf, Buddy, joined in the fun. Students enjoyed refreshments and Christmas cheer as they received their book and a bell to go along with their “Golden Ticket.” Jamie Roe, preschool educational coordinator, said dozens of children were given this opportunity Tuesday thanks to Altrusa.

“It is wonderful, we have been able to bring their families in, we are putting books in their houses, and everyone is so excited,” Roe said. “Even here we have had people from the transportation department come together to decorate the buses. One of our aides is a photographer so she is taking pictures of the kids with Santa Claus. I am not sure why Altrusa chose us, but we are so thankful they decided to support our program. The kids’ little faces tell the whole story, they are so excited. That is what it is about, it is about them being excited, them being happy. Just making the literacy connection, at this age reading is enjoyment. We aren’t trying to teach them how to read just yet, but providing reading for them to love.”

Roe also thanked Southern State for their help with providing the space for the party. She said the college is very good about helping to provide a space they don’t have at the school. She also thanked parents for the continued support they have shown the students and the school. Finally, she said without the parents, teachers, the transportation department and volunteers, they could never have pulled the event off.

