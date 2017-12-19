39 species identified during county bird count

The Fayette Soil & Water Conservation District hosted a bird count Dec. 14 with 14 people participating over a three-hour period.

Three groups visited 18 locations within a designated area in the northeastern part of the county. Included in the count were sites in the City of Washington Court House, local farms, and Deer Creek State Park and Wildlife areas. The Corps of Engineers hosted the final destination stop.

A total of 39 species were identified, up from last year’s low of 33 species. The total number of birds counted was 1,475 birds spotted in a three-and-a-half hour period. In a six-year period, the Fayette County bird count has had a total of 83 species sighted in Fayette County during the month of December.

The weather was cloudy and cold with the high of 24 degrees. Two new species were added this year, including the Pileated Woodpecker and Killdeer. A record was set for Blue Hereon at 36 birds. Also we counted more Northern Cardinals, Carolina Chickadees, Northern Pintail, and Tree Sparrows.

The count is part of the annual event of the Audubon Society Christmas Bird Count. The Audubon Society has been collecting information for 117 years on population trends. A 15-mile circle is created and locations within the area are included. Data comes from over 2,200 circles across the county with more than 70,000 volunteers participating. The same circle can then be counted every year to compare the results. The count runs from Dec. 14 to Jan. 5.

For a more detailed report of species sighted over the last six years, visit the Fayette Soil & Water Conservation District Facebook page, call the office at 740-636-0279, or email Brigitte Hisey at brigitte.hisey@fayette-co-oh.com. If you want to join us next year, you can be placed on the list.

Fourteen individuals participated in the Fayette SWCD bird count. Front row is Roger Griffitts, Don and Sara Creamer, Brigitte Hisey, Lissa Brubaker, Becky Seaman, Roger Parson; back row, Malcolm Miller, Brad Roberts, Dan Fauber and Andrew Molloy.