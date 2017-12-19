Six charged during drug raid

WASHINGTON C.H. — Six individuals were charged Sunday evening during the service of a search warrant at a North Main Street residence, and drugs and drug paraphernalia were also confiscated.

As the result of an ongoing drug-related investigation, the Washington C.H. Police Department served the warrant at 311 N. Main St., according to reports. Once the residence was secured, police made contact with Matthew T. Stroup, 26, and Kristina M. Burns, 31, both residents of the home. A search of the bedroom where Stroup and Burns were detained allegedly located a hypodermic syringe and metal spoon with char marks on the underside.

Joshua R. Johnson, 28, of Dayton, was found sitting in the living room area when police arrived. Johnson reportedly had a warrant out for two active indictments from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office. He was taken into custody, and two “marijuana bongs” and a metal pipe with burnt marijuana residue were located within close proximity to Johnson, according to reports.

Bryan L. Duehart, Jr., 32, of Piqua, was found inside the bathroom when officers entered the house. When police tried to identify him, a WIC benefit card that did not belong to him was allegedly found in his possession. Duehart reportedly told police that he found the card and “was just holding it.” Officers also found a cellophane bag in Duehart’s pants pocket that contained a “green leafy substance,” reports said.

Dominique L. Sims, 31, of 604 Gregg St. in Washington C.H., was found in a hallway when police entered. Inside of a room where Sims’ belongings were, police said they located a black digital scale, a hypodermic syringe and several clear plastic bags inside a small pouch.

Burns and Stroup were charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of drug abuse instruments, and permitting drug abuse. Both were issued copies of the charges with a court summons.

Johnson was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana paraphernalia. He was also arrested for the active indictments from the sheriff’s office. He was taken to the Fayette County Jail and was advised of his court date.

Duehart was arrested and charged with illegal use of food stamps or WIC program benefits. He was taken to the Fayette County Jail and was issued his copy of the charge.

Sims was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of drug abuse instruments. Sims was taken to the Fayette County Jail and was advised of her court date.

While the search was happening, a man later identified as Gary M. Van Sickle, Jr., 23, of 208 W. Columbus St. in Washington C.H., walked into the residence. He allegedly told officers his name was Rodney Van Sickle, however a resident told police his name was “Gary.” Van Sickle continuously told officers his name was Rodney and not Gary, according to reports.

Dispatch advised that the false name, “Rodney Van Sickle,” and Gary Van Sickle both had active warrants through Madison County. His identity was then confirmed as Gary M. Van Sickle, Jr. through a Bureau of Motor Vehicles photo.

As Van Sickle was arrested, police reportedly located a used hypodermic needle and two clear baggies. One bag contained a crystal-like substance and the second bag contained a brown rock-like substance. Van Sickle told officers that the crystal-like substance was methamphetamine, but he did not know what the brown rock-like substance was, according to reports. The two baggies containing suspected narcotics were sent to the Bureau of Criminal Investigation for testings. The results will be sent to the grand jury.

Van Sickle was arrested and charged with obstructing official business and possession of drug abuse instruments. He was transported to the Fayette County Jail, where he was served his copy of the charges.

Duehart http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2017/12/web1_BryanDuehart-1.jpg Duehart Sims http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2017/12/web1_DominiqueSims-1.jpg Sims Van Sickle, Jr. http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2017/12/web1_GaryVanSickle-1.jpg Van Sickle, Jr. Johnson http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2017/12/web1_JoshuaJohnson-1.jpg Johnson

Police serve search warrant at N. Main Street home Sunday

By Ryan Carter The Record-Herald AIM Media Midwest News Network

Reach Ryan Carter at 740-313-0352 or on Twitter @rywica

Reach Ryan Carter at 740-313-0352 or on Twitter @rywica