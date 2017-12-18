RR Preservation Society gets festive

The Railroad Preservation Society of Fayette County recently received a Tourism Assistance Grant (TAG) from The Fayette County Travel and Tourism Bureau to help decorate the train at Eyman Park for Christmas. The Society purchased 1,500 feet of LED lights as well as timers and other attachments for the display. Jolinda Van Dyke, executive director of Fayette County Travel & Tourism, encouraged the community to check out the Society’s work on both restoring the train and decorating for Christmas.

The Railroad Preservation Society of Fayette County recently received a Tourism Assistance Grant (TAG) from The Fayette County Travel and Tourism Bureau to help decorate the train at Eyman Park for Christmas. The Society purchased 1,500 feet of LED lights as well as timers and other attachments for the display. Jolinda Van Dyke, executive director of Fayette County Travel & Tourism, encouraged the community to check out the Society’s work on both restoring the train and decorating for Christmas. http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2017/12/web1_Train-try-2.jpg The Railroad Preservation Society of Fayette County recently received a Tourism Assistance Grant (TAG) from The Fayette County Travel and Tourism Bureau to help decorate the train at Eyman Park for Christmas. The Society purchased 1,500 feet of LED lights as well as timers and other attachments for the display. Jolinda Van Dyke, executive director of Fayette County Travel & Tourism, encouraged the community to check out the Society’s work on both restoring the train and decorating for Christmas.