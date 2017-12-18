Southeast Ohio gas prices drop ahead of historic holiday travel week

Gas prices in South Central Ohio fell by a dime this week to $2.311 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

Six Great Lakes and Central states land on this week’s list of the largest drops in gas prices, including Ohio (-10 cents). Every state in the region is paying less at the pump on the week except for Indiana (+5 cents). As many as 12 states in the region are paying 10-30 cents less compared to one month ago (Ohio, -32 cents). With a small build, inventories bumped up to 47.9 million barrels – which is the highest levels for the region since late October.

This week’s average prices: South Central Ohio Average $2.311

Average price during the week of Dec. 11, 2017 $2.413

Average price during the week of Dec. 19, 2016 $2.288

Here is the price per gallon of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:

$2.573 Athens

$2.199 Chillicothe

$2.296 Columbiana

$2.389 East Liverpool

$2.362 Gallipolis

$2.209 Hillsboro

$2.335 Ironton

$2.305 Jackson

$2.181 Logan

$2.290 Marietta

$2.339 Portsmouth

$2.278 Steubenville

$2.272 Washington Court House

$2.327 Waverly

On the National Front

On the week, the national average dropped three cents to $2.43 – 12 cents cheaper than one month ago, but 20 cents more per gallon than this time last year. Weekly gasoline inventories increased by an astonishing 5.7 million barrels, according to the latest Energy Information Administration (EIA) report.

AAA projects that more than 107 million Americans will travel more than fifty miles away from home for the holidays (Dec. 23-Jan. 1). For the 97.4 million traveling by car, gasoline has the potential to drop. The increase in supply combined with so-far weaker winter demand and seasonal gasoline trends could pave the way for even cheaper winter gas prices in the coming weeks, barring any unforeseen circumstances.

