Griffith named to President’s List at Bob Jones University

Jillian Griffith, a sophomore special education major of Washington Court House, was among approximately 540 Bob Jones University students named to the fall 2017 President’s List.

The President’s List recognizes students who earn a 3.75 or higher grade point average for the semester.

