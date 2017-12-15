Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Dec. 14

Serina R. Downard, 49, 864 Church St., marked lanes violation.

Anissa Dennis, 46, 115 E. Kennedy Ave., bench warrant – failure to comply, possession of drugs (fifth-degree felony), possession of dangerous drugs (fifth-degree felony), possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dec. 13

Gary D. Michael, 59, Sabina, OVI, failure to control.

Dec. 12

Cheyra Laufer, 25, Mason, no operator’s license, OVI, left of center.

Jessica L. Bevar, 18, New Vienna, red light violation.

Ronald N. Sapp, 42, Hillsboro, inducing panic, possession of drug abuse instruments, no operator’s license.

Adam D. Phillips, 30, 206 Mckinley Ave., possession of drug abuse instruments, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dec. 11

Matthew C. Scarberry, 34, 801 John St., bench warrant – failure to appear.

James V. Green, 39, New Holland, bench warrant – failure to appear.

Charles H. King, III, 22, Monroe, Adult Parole Authority warrant.

Ladonna C. Labree, 30, New Holland, no operator’s license (first-degree misdemeanor).

Harley A. Coulter, 76, Kingston, speed 38/20.

Julio C. Villalobos, 39, Troy, no operator’s license, expired registration, fictitious registration, Ross County bench warrant.

Tommy A. Hodge, 38, 430 Second St., Adult Parole Authority holder.

Carol F. Penwell, 62, 3743 US 22 Northeast, expired registration.

Angel L. Garinger, 34, 1633 Miami Trace Road, wrongful entrustment.

James V. Green, 39, New Holland, duty to remove key, no operator’s license, disorderly conduct (fourth-degree misdemeanor), obstructing (second-degree misdemeanor).

Kipp A. Gravos, 40, 5188 State Route 753, no operator’s license.

Bethaney C. Allen, 1140 Rawling St., no operator’s license.

Dec. 10

Keith L. Vanslyke, 32, 812 Delaware St., fictitious tags.

Dec. 9

Jeremiah R. Hall, 29, 610 S. Fayette St., bench warrant – failure to appear, bench warrant – failure to comply (four counts).

Haley K.N. Gregory, 25, 881 Potomac Circle, failure to assure clear distance ahead.