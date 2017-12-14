FCSO Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals were arrested or cited by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Dec. 11

Jaquan McCullough, 24, Greenfield, failure to appear, failed to appear for final pretrial.

Steven Strait, 24, Columbus, failure to control.

Dec. 10

Caleb Workman, 31, Bloomingburg, four counts of theft.

Dec. 8

Troy Estep, 40, Jeffersonville, violation of a protection order.

William Wilson, 30, Washington C.H., three counts of assault, vandalism.

Robert Deitchel, 30, Washington C.H., burglary.

Tyler Adams, 28, Washington C.H., theft, receiving stolen property.

Samantha Benner, 41, Bainbridge, driving under suspension, receiving stolen property.

Thomas Pooler, 22, Bainbridge, complicity.

Thomas Pooler, Jr., 39, Bainbridge, complicity.

Christian Morris, 19, Greenfield, failure to control.

Harriett Penwell, 51, Washington C.H., failure to control.

Trevor Milstead, 27, Washington C.H., involuntary manslaughter, tampering with evidence.

Dec. 6

John Thompson, 29, South Salem, probation violation, non-support of dependents.

Samuel Bowers, 56, Greenfield, failure to assure clear distance ahead.

Susan Davis, 43, Greenfield, speed.

Bruce Cassell, 47, South Charleston, improper backing.

Male, 17, failure to control, no operator’s license, drug abuse.

Dec. 5

Christopher Mills, 29, at large, failure to appear for arraignment.

Lucy Ginther, 60, Mason, failure to assure clear distance ahead.

Dec. 4

Amber Finch, 26, at large, domestic violence.

Brandi Sutton, 36, Washington C.H., robbery, theft from protected class.

Heather Holloway, 36, at large, probation violation.

Dec. 3

Paul Vogley II, 47, Canton, speed.

Noah Scott, 28, Dublin, speed.

Tywona Douglas, 42, Columbus, speed.

Tonya Soete, 54, Washington C.H., criminal damaging.

John Scott, 55, Washington C.H., domestic violence.

Lisa Joseph, 51, Washington C.H., illegal conveyance detention facility, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of heroin.

Gladys Bailey, 31, Washington C.H., domestic violence.

Rhonda Bailey, 29, Washington C.H., domestic violence.

Michelle Adkins, 26, Sabina, disobeying traffic control device.

Dec. 2

Francisco Cruz, 28, Sabina, failure to control.

Camilla Allen, 49, Leesburg, expired registration.

Danny Shaffer, 57, Bloomingburg, stopping for public safety.

Dec. 1

Riaz Ahmed, 33, Orient, traffic control device violation.

Thomas Kipp, 52, Worthington, telephone harassment, aggravated menacing.

Jose Hernandez, 32, Columbus, failure to control.

Dakota Gibbs, 20, Bloomingburg, failure to control.

Jimmie New, 40, Fredrickstown, right of way violation.

Brian Bryant, 53, Martinsville, driving under suspension.