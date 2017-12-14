Posted on by

Jeff Library begins Christmas celebrations

Miss Bonnie’s Story Hour was jam-packed with activities recently at Jeffersonville Branch Library. Those participating heard Christmas stories, created penguin ornaments, angels, played instruments and last but not least created beautiful Christmas cookies.


Jeffersonville Branch Library was the place to be for Miss Susan’s Christmas Cookie Decorating Program. Among those enjoying the event were Dezirae, Abbi, Annabel, Sam, Kylie and Skyla.


