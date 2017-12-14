Local Farm Bureau honored at state level

Twenty county farm bureaus, including the Fayette County Farm Bureau, were recently honored for outstanding programming over the past year.

Fayette County was recognized for its Farm to Fork Dinner charity event, which this year was held in August at the Peterson Family Farm, the home of State Sen. Bob Peterson and Lisa Peterson. Proceeds from the event benefited The Warehouse Youth Center in Washington C.H. The dinner was an opportunity for the community to come out to the farm and enjoy a “farm fresh” meal using locally-produced beef and pork as well as delicious harvest sides and dessert.

According to the Ohio Farm Bureau, the winning counties represent excellence in local activities that support the farm bureau’s strategic efforts. Those include programs to strengthen the organization and build membership, affect public policy, promote agriculture and enhance the organization’s relationship with long-standing partner Nationwide.

Additionally, Collaboration Awards were presented to groups of counties that worked together to create unique and effective programming. The award applications were judged by volunteer Farm Bureau members, and counties were placed in four divisions based on the size of their membership.

During the awards ceremony, Ohio Farm Bureau Executive Vice President Adam Sharp said, “Every member in the county plays an important part in these programs’ success, from volunteering to serve on action teams and committees, to the planning of the various activities, to talking with neighbors about the issues that impact agriculture and how important it is for all of us to keep Farm Bureau and agriculture strong.”

