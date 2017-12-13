Posted on by

WHS freshman earns Red Ribbon Week scholarship

,

Submitted article


Analese Mitson, a freshman at Washington High School, recently won the Write In Red essay contest as part of the National Red Ribbon Campaign. She is pictured with WHS principal Tracy Rose.


Each year, Washington Court House City Schools participate in Red Ribbon Week, an in-school campaign brought to the students by the National Red Ribbon Campaign.

The National Red Ribbon Campaign is the oldest and largest drug prevention program in the nation reaching millions of young people during Red Ribbon Week.

Part of the week’s events includes the Write In Red essay contest, which many students choose to participate in. This year’s Write In Red essay contest winner is Analese Mitson, a freshman at Washington High School.

Mitson was presented with a $100 scholarship as well as a certificate of achievement. In addition to her school-wide accolades, her essay will now compete against area schools’ Red Ribbon Week essay winners.

Analese Mitson, a freshman at Washington High School, recently won the Write In Red essay contest as part of the National Red Ribbon Campaign. She is pictured with WHS principal Tracy Rose.
http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2017/12/web1_IMG_7871.jpgAnalese Mitson, a freshman at Washington High School, recently won the Write In Red essay contest as part of the National Red Ribbon Campaign. She is pictured with WHS principal Tracy Rose.

Submitted article

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

4:35 pm |    

22-year-old sentenced to prison after taking fentanyl into jail

22-year-old sentenced to prison after taking fentanyl into jail
5:58 pm |    

WCH man admits to assaulting police officer

WCH man admits to assaulting police officer
5:53 pm |    

Registered sex offender released from jail after ‘technicality’ argued in court

Registered sex offender released from jail after ‘technicality’ argued in court