WHS freshman earns Red Ribbon Week scholarship

Each year, Washington Court House City Schools participate in Red Ribbon Week, an in-school campaign brought to the students by the National Red Ribbon Campaign.

The National Red Ribbon Campaign is the oldest and largest drug prevention program in the nation reaching millions of young people during Red Ribbon Week.

Part of the week’s events includes the Write In Red essay contest, which many students choose to participate in. This year’s Write In Red essay contest winner is Analese Mitson, a freshman at Washington High School.

Mitson was presented with a $100 scholarship as well as a certificate of achievement. In addition to her school-wide accolades, her essay will now compete against area schools’ Red Ribbon Week essay winners.

