Elks Lodge #129 donates to SOCKS program


The BPOE Washington C.H. Elks Lodge #129 donated $300 to the 2017 SOCKS Program at the St. Andrews Episcopal Church. From left to right are: Dennis Noble, Elks Lodge #129 officers; Sally Roberts, SOCKS co-coordinator; and Charlie Dodds, Elks Lodge #129 trustee. Also upcoming is the 39th-annual Tis The Season Breakfast. Each year, the Elks Lodge 129 provides a breakfast to raise money to give back to our community. This year the event will be held on Sunday, Dec. 17 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. As part of this event, several raffles will be held that morning with items donated by various people and businesses in the community.


