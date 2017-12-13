Elks Lodge #129 donates to SOCKS program

The BPOE Washington C.H. Elks Lodge #129 donated $300 to the 2017 SOCKS Program at the St. Andrews Episcopal Church. From left to right are: Dennis Noble, Elks Lodge #129 officers; Sally Roberts, SOCKS co-coordinator; and Charlie Dodds, Elks Lodge #129 trustee. Also upcoming is the 39th-annual Tis The Season Breakfast. Each year, the Elks Lodge 129 provides a breakfast to raise money to give back to our community. This year the event will be held on Sunday, Dec. 17 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. As part of this event, several raffles will be held that morning with items donated by various people and businesses in the community.

The BPOE Washington C.H. Elks Lodge #129 donated $300 to the 2017 SOCKS Program at the St. Andrews Episcopal Church. From left to right are: Dennis Noble, Elks Lodge #129 officers; Sally Roberts, SOCKS co-coordinator; and Charlie Dodds, Elks Lodge #129 trustee. Also upcoming is the 39th-annual Tis The Season Breakfast. Each year, the Elks Lodge 129 provides a breakfast to raise money to give back to our community. This year the event will be held on Sunday, Dec. 17 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. As part of this event, several raffles will be held that morning with items donated by various people and businesses in the community. http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2017/12/web1_ElksLodge.jpg The BPOE Washington C.H. Elks Lodge #129 donated $300 to the 2017 SOCKS Program at the St. Andrews Episcopal Church. From left to right are: Dennis Noble, Elks Lodge #129 officers; Sally Roberts, SOCKS co-coordinator; and Charlie Dodds, Elks Lodge #129 trustee. Also upcoming is the 39th-annual Tis The Season Breakfast. Each year, the Elks Lodge 129 provides a breakfast to raise money to give back to our community. This year the event will be held on Sunday, Dec. 17 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. As part of this event, several raffles will be held that morning with items donated by various people and businesses in the community.