22-year-old sentenced to prison after taking fentanyl into jail

A 22-year-old from Washington Court House was sentenced to prison Monday for two-and-half years on cases involving a theft and taking a narcotic into the jail.

David Slade Hagler was transferred from the Fayette County Jail to appear on charges in the Fayette County Court of Common Pleas.

The court approved a jointly-recommended plea and sentence deal that Hagler and his attorney negotiated with the state of Ohio.

Hagler plead guilty to illegal conveyance of drugs onto the grounds of a detention facility, a third-degree felony, theft, and receiving stolen property, each a fifth-degree felony.

He received a one-and-a-half year prison sentence to the charge of illegal conveyance of drugs onto the grounds of a detention facility.

The charge was filed following an incident that occurred Aug. 22 when Hagler was brought to the Fayette County Jail. Once inside the jail, a narcotic was found inside of a small folded piece of paper in Hagler’s possession. The light brown powder inside the folded piece of paper was sent to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Identification (BCI) and tested positive for fentanyl, reports said.

In a second case, Hagler plead guilty to theft and receiving stolen property, and received six months in prison. The charges were the result of an incident that occurred Aug. 7 when a person reported to the Washington Court House Police Department that their debit card was missing and had been used 96 times without permission, said Fayette County Prosecutor Jess Weade.

Hagler was charged with failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony, when he didn’t show up to court in October. Hagler received a six-month prison term on the failure to appear charge.

The maximum penalty that he could have received without the plea negotiation was five-and-a-half years in prison on all three of the cases, according to Judge Steven Beathard.

Hagler was credited with 56 days of local time served while he was held in the Fayette County Jail on the charges.

Beathard said Hagler is eligible for earning one to five days of good time credit while imprisoned, but added that decision is to be made by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction.

Court costs were ordered to be paid but based on Hagler’s financial indigence, the costs were waived.

By Ashley Bunton abunton@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Ashley at (740) 313-0355 or connect on Twitter by searching Twitter.com for @ashbunton and sending a message.

