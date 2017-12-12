Posted on by

Minyo selected to 4-H Foundation Board of Trustees

Local youth, Trevor Minyo, was recently selected to serve as a member of the Ohio 4-H Foundation Board of Trustees. Founded in 1945 as part of The Ohio State University Development Fund, the Ohio 4-H Foundation solicits and receives contributions on behalf of Ohio 4-H in order to enhance the 4-H Youth Development Program and to recognize 4-H members and adult volunteers. Minyo is honored and looking forward to the opportunity of working with the other trustees.


