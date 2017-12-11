Murder suspect apprehended in WCH

A Trotwood man wanted for an alleged homicide in Troy, Ohio was located and apprehended Friday night at a Farmington Lane residence in Washington C.H.

A homicide warrant was issued for William C. Smith, 36, following a reported fight Friday afternoon between Smith and Willard Higgins, Jr., 36, of Troy. Higgins suffered serious head injuries during the fight in the 600 block of South Walnut Street in Troy, according to reports. Higgins was taken to Kettering Medical Center, where he reportedly died around 5 p.m. Friday.

The Washington Police Department was contacted Friday evening by a Troy Police Department detective, who indicated that Smith may be at a Farmington Lane residence. Local police were also informed that Smith drives a silver 2009 Lincoln MKZ, according to reports.

After being briefed on the situation, WPD officers and FCSO deputies went to the Farmington Lane address. Authorities made contact at the front door with a woman who allegedly told police that she owned the Lincoln vehicle in the driveway and confirmed that Smith drove the vehicle.

The woman reportedly confirmed that a photo shown to her by police was Smith and that he was inside the residence. She let officers inside while she went to get Smith from a bedroom. A short time later, Smith entered the living room and was patted down by officers for weapons.

Smith was taken into custody for the homicide charge and was detained in the Fayette County Jail. On Saturday night, Troy police detectives brought him back to Troy and he was booked into the Miami County Jail. Smith made his initial appearance in a Miami County courtroom on Monday.

