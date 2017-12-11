Fayette County Farm Bureau members serve as delegates

Members of the Fayette County Farm Bureau served as delegates to the recent 2017 Ohio Farm Bureau annual meeting. They participated in the policy sessions that direct the organization’s activities for the coming year. From left to right, Dr. John Mossbarger, state trustee, Washington Court House; Ashley Rose, organization director, Sabina; David Carr, Washington Court House; Brandi Montgomery, Washington Court House; Wes Montgomery, Washington Court House; and Jessica Draganic, South Solon.

