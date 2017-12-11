Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Dec. 9

Angela S. Allman, 52, 4839 Cisco Road, failure to control.

Adrianne N. Harlow, 32, 1325 Forest St., no operator’s license.

Christopher McRobie, 32, at large, disorderly.

Samuel Higman, 49, at large, disorderly.

Dec. 8

Vickey G. Sena, 46, 923 Forest St., theft (first-degree misdemeanor).

Juvenile, 17, Washington C.H., possession of drug paraphernalia (fourth-degree misdemeanor).

Caleb Workman, 31, Bloomingburg, bench warrant – failure to comply, bench warrant – failure to comply.

William C. Smith, II, 42, Trotwood, Troy Police Department warrant – murder.

Dec. 7

Stephen A. Self, 31, Maysville, Ky., criminal trespass.

Zachariah L. Saxour, 34, at large, criminal trespass.

Scottie E. Collins, 29, at large, parole warrant.

Ashley O. Watson, 30, Leesburg, no operator’s license.

Jeffery Watson, 32, Leesburg, Clinton County bench warrant.

Dec. 6

John R.L. Thompson, 29, South Salem, probation violation misdemeanor, probation violation misdemeanor, probation violation felony.

Andrew S. Smith, 29, 35 Residence Drive, expired registration.

Shawn W. Yoakum, 48, 748 Washington Ave., no operator’s license.

Jacob A. May, 18, 429 E. Paint St., assault (first-degree misdemeanor).

Jeffrey A. Taylor, 38, Jeffersonville, disorderly by intoxication.

William J. Meadows, 31, 132 W. Temple St., no operator’s license, Wilmington Police Department bench warrant – failure to appear.

Dec. 5

Rebecca E. Smith, 43, Hillsboro, no operator’s license.

Male, 13, Washington C.H., disorderly (fourth-degree misdemeanor).

Male, 12, Washington C.H., disorderly (fourth-degree misdemeanor).

Tina L. Snyder, 47, 413 Lewis St., domestic (first-degree misdemeanor), possession of drugs (fifth-degree felony), possession of drug paraphernalia (fourth-degree misdemeanor).

Tammy S. Grube, 44, 418 S. Fayette St., Highland County grand jury indictment.

Larry J. Smith, Jr., 40, 1002 Country Club Court, possession of Schedule IV drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of drug abuse instruments, no operator’s license, failure to signal, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of dangerous drugs.

Dec. 4

Patrick S. Brill, 54, Clarksburg, disorderly (fourth-degree misdemeanor), possession of drug paraphernalia (fourth-degree misdemeanor), possession of drug paraphernalia (minor misdemeanor).

Daniel J. Deck, 22, 111 Hess Road, disorderly conduct.

Ashley D. Spangler, 34, 1120 Delaware St., backing without safety.

Laura A. Matheny, 27, Greenfield, no operator’s license, expired registration.

Preston K. Helsel, 28, 623 Peabody Ave., aggravated menacing.

Brooklyn R. Graf, 40, 5188 State Route 753, no operator’s license, expired registration.

Jacob T. Smith, 20, 35 Residence Drive, squealing tires, excessive smoke.

Mercedes D. Williams, 23, 917 Gregg St., inducing panic.

CaJuan A. Williams, 19, Mansfield, obstructing (second-degree misdemeanor).