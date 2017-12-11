Washington Court House Allstate agent recognized for outstanding volunteerism

Washington Court House Allstate agency owner Melaney McCabe recently secured a $1,000 Allstate Foundation Helping Hands in the Community grant to support the South Vienna Police Department.

As a volunteer with the police department, McCabe joins thousands of Allstate agency owners and financial specialists around the country who aim to improve their communities by supporting important local causes, such as raising money for domestic violence programs or empowering youth to reach their full potential.

This organization is one of thousands of organizations this year that will receive Allstate Foundation Helping Hands in the Community grants secured by agency owners and financial specialists on behalf of the nonprofit where they volunteer. The grants support organizations addressing domestic violence, youth empowerment, disaster preparedness, hunger and other causes.

The Helping Hands in the Community grants are one example of The Allstate Foundation’s legacy of service and giving:

– Since The Allstate Foundation was founded in 1952, it has contributed $400 million to support community nonprofits.

– In 2016, The Allstate Foundation gave more than $25 million to charitable causes.