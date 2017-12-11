South Central Ohio gas prices spike amid regional volatility

Gas prices in South Central Ohio jumped by almost 11 cents this week to $2.413 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

In many Great Lakes and Central states, drivers are paying as much as five cents less at the pump compared to last Monday, except for those filling up in Indiana, Michigan, and Ohio (+4 cents). Adding 1.6 million barrels, the region’s gasoline inventories register at 47.2 million barrels. This is the largest inventory total for the Great Lakes and Central states since mid-October, yet two million barrels below this time last year.

This week’s average prices: South Central Ohio Average $2.413

Average price during the week of Dec. 4, 2017 $2.307

Average price during the week of Dec. 12, 2016 $2.206

Here is the price per gallon of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:

$2.582 Athens

$2.354 Chillicothe

$2.405 Columbiana

$2.407 East Liverpool

$2.361 Gallipolis

$2.391 Hillsboro

$2.442 Ironton

$2.437 Jackson

$2.445 Logan

$2.363 Marietta

$2.331 Portsmouth

$2.409 Steubenville

$2.414 Washington Court House

$2.440 Waverly

On the National Front

The national average price for a gallon of gasoline dropped two cents on the week to $2.46. Looking forward, drivers can expect pump prices to continue to drop heading into the holiday season as supply strengthens and fall gasoline demand weakens. Consumer gasoline demand is registering under 9 million b/d for the second consecutive week, while gasoline inventories increased by nearly 7 million barrels, according to the Energy Information Administration (EIA).

At the close of Friday’s formal trading session on the NYMEX, West Texas Intermediate increased 67 cents to settle at $57.36. Price volatility kicked into high gear last week for crude prices, amid reports of a potential oil worker strike in Nigeria and financial woes in Venezuela potentially impacting its oil production.

In additional news, this morning, the energy minister for the United Arab Emirates said that non-OPEC and OPEC countries that have agreed to cut production through December 2018 will announce an exit strategy from the production agreement in June 2018. Although the agreement will still be in effect until the end of 2018, early signals about the end of the agreement may give market observers greater confidence in knowing that global crude supply has been curtailed and prices are likely to keep riding high.

Drivers can find current gas prices along their route with the free AAA Mobile app for iPhone, iPad, and Android. The app can also be used to map a route, find discounts, book a hotel and access AAA roadside assistance. Learn more at AAA.com/mobile.

AAA East Central is a not-for-profit association with 81 local offices in Kentucky, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia serving 2.7 million members. News releases are available at news.eastcentral.aaa.com. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook.