Posted on December 8, 2017 by Record Herald Feathered friends take a break News, Top Stories A gaggle of geese visited Eyman Park in Washington C.H. on Friday morning. A gaggle of geese visited Eyman Park in Washington C.H. on Friday morning. A gaggle of geese visited Eyman Park in Washington C.H. on Friday morning. http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2017/12/web1_IMG_0145.jpgA gaggle of geese visited Eyman Park in Washington C.H. on Friday morning. RECOMMENDED FOR YOU 6:14 pm | Feathered friends take a break 5:46 pm | Fighting the opioid epidemic 4:21 pm | FCMH Same Day Care Clinic now offers online reservations Load comments (0)