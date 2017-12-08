Fighting the opioid epidemic

COLUMBUS — U.S. Senator Rob Portman’s (R-OH) office will hold a grant funding workshop for Fayette County on Monday to help fight the opioid epidemic.

During this time, constituents will have the opportunity to share their thoughts and concerns about the impact of the opioid epidemic with a district representative who will provide their feedback to the senator. Staff will also provide an overview of Sen. Portman’s legislative efforts to address the problem and help local communities secure additional resources to tackle the heroin and prescription drug epidemic.

“The Senator wants to hold this event in the county as a way to share with community leaders, moms, dads and neighbors what federal resources are out there to combat the opioid epidemic,” Stephen White, Portman’s central Ohio director, said. “There is some new money coming online and we want to make sure that Fayette County has the opportunity to apply and get access to some of these dollars. This is going to be a one stop shop where folks can get all of the information they need as well as give constituents the opportunity to talk about the next steps of fighting the epidemic. The Senator views the situation as: the federal government has a role to play, but this epidemic is going to get solved at the local level with the federal government providing the resources necessary.”

The workshop will be held from noon to 1 p.m. at the Community Action Commission of Fayette County, 1400 U.S. Route 22 NW, in Washington C.H. No appointments are necessary, but registration is encouraged to reserve a seat and can be done by emailing Dhruv_Shah@portman.senate.gov.

For further information, call Senator Portman’s district representative, Stephen White at 614-469-6774.

Portman has been a leader in the fight for more funding to combat this crisis, according to his office. Portman worked to secure $1 billion in new funding for state grants to right opioid abuse in the recently signed-into-law CURES Act and $181 million annually in discretionary spending for new programs through his recently signed-into-law and bipartisan Comprehensive Addiction & Recovery Act (CARA).

Portman continues to tour the state meeting with those in recovery and those on the front lines dealing with the heroin and prescription epidemic. As the author of the CARA legislation, Portman has helped lead the national effort to combat this epidemic that is devastating communities across Ohio and our country, according to a press release. The legislation ensures that federal resources are focused on evidence-based prevention, treatment, and recovery programs that have proven effective in local communities so that it can make a difference in people’s lives.

Portman also recently introduced the bipartisan Synthetics Trafficking & Overdose Prevention (STOP) Act, which is designed to help stop dangerous synthetic drugs like fentanyl and carfentanil from being shipped through our borders to drug traffickers here in the United States.

