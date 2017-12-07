MTES names November Students of the Month

Miami Trace Elementary School recently announced the October Students of the Month. The Pre K-Second grade students of the month were: front row: Trenton Brown, Andy Waddle, Brantley Shepard, Kate Gullett, Sabby Deakyns, Caleigh Keller, Alexis Saltz, Madison Seymour, Isaac McCarty, Ethan Johnson and Mason Langley. Middle row: Lyanna Self, Zeller Kirkpatrick, Ryan Hatert, Moleigh Picklesimer, Olivia McLaughlin, Kenzie Dray, Ethan McIntier, Esme Rodriquez Pena, Rayven Kinzer and Matthew Klages. Back row: Reed Miller, Eli Dill, Cailin Blair, Jeremiah Green, Keira Leach, Sylar Lyons, Craig Beaver, Matthew Barnard, Josilin Steele, Lily Siler, Matthew Webster and Lynnlee Warner.

The third through fifth grade students of the month were: front row: Emaleah Phillips, Nora Morrison, Kielyn Quigley, Kaylee Jones, Haydn Ratliff, Kaylin Myers, Jesse Minney and Evan Parsley. Middle row: Skyla Crawford, Cole Whiteside, Keeley Cran, Justin Etzler, Alex Robinson, Alyssa Esker, Peyton Johnson, Tandra Hawkins and Emily Boysel. Back row: Aubrey White, Billy Wolfe, Joey Ritchie, Braiden Harris, Abbie Steele, Hunter Tanner, Megan Brandt, Dylaney Templin, Skye Salyers and Lilly Lewis. Not pictured: Chad Traster, Lily Williams, Aiden Lloyd and Eva Sagle.