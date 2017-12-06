Warrants issued for man charged with having weapons, drugs

Warrants were issued recently in two counties for a man who allegedly stole a wallet and was arrested for reportedly possessing drugs and a firearm inside his vehicle.

Jason Dean Adams, 38, did not appear Monday in the Fayette County Court of Common Pleas.

He is charged on eight felonies including having a weapon under disability, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine, possession of heroin, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, receiving stolen property, and having a fictitious registration.

During Monday’s final pretrial hearing, Adams’ defense attorney, Thomas J.C. Arrington, told the court that Adams could not be contacted or located.

Adams was scheduled to be in the court for a hearing in November but at the time was incarcerated in the Greene County Jail, according to Arrington.

Arrington said there was some indication in November that he would be released shortly from the Greene County Jail, but since that time failed to appear for a pre-sentence investigation meeting with the Fayette County Adult Probation Department. Arrington said he has been unable to contact Adams.

Fayette County Court of Common Pleas Judge Steven Beathard revoked Adams’ bond and issued a bench warrant for his arrest Monday.

In Greene County, Adams is charged with having weapons under disability, improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle, and receiving stolen property. An arrest warrant for Adams was issued in Greene County Nov. 29.

According to the records in Greene County, Adams has an address listed as 423 Campbell St., Washington C.H.

In the Fayette County records, Adams’ address is listed as 90186 Thomas Road, Leesburg.

Adams was arrested in September during a traffic stop at the Walmart parking lot, 1397 Leesburg Ave., in Washington C.H. Adams was allegedly found to have heroin, crack cocaine, a firearm, a knife, marijuana, and stolen credit cards inside his vehicle.

According to Washington C.H. Police Department reports, the vehicle registration belonged to a 2007 Jeep, but the vehicle that was pulled over was a maroon Lincoln four-door sedan.

Another officer arrived on the scene to assist with the traffic stop. While one officer was attempting to verify information for the Lincoln’s passenger, another officer located a pellet rifle in the back seat of the vehicle, according to reports. Adams was asked to exit the Lincoln and once he stepped out, the officer saw a large “Buck knife” that had been concealed beside Adams.

The officers searched the Lincoln for further weapons. The passenger requested that he be allowed to depart the area and once police found he did not have any active warrants, he was released from the scene.

While searching the vehicle, police reportedly found a loaded 9-millimeter Taurus handgun in the back pouch of the passenger seat with a loaded magazine and a round in the firing chamber. Once the firearm was found, Adams was handcuffed and placed in the rear of the police patrol car.

As the search continued, a large off-white colored rock-like substance which field tested positive for crack cocaine, a folded piece of paper with a substance that tested positive for heroin, several small baggies and a pipe with marijuana inside were allegedly found inside the vehicle.

Reports said an empty handgun magazine and holster were located in a black leather bag near the passenger seat with several rounds of ammunition for a 9-millimeter handgun found inside a large white plastic bag in the rear seat.

Several credit cards were found in the visor above the driver’s seat, police said. The owner of the credit cards reported to police that her wallet had been taken from a vehicle at Summers Funeral Home in Washington C.H. earlier in the day.

Adams allegedly explained to police that he was in the process of purchasing the vehicle from a Dayton man and that he “just placed old plates on the vehicle until he could receive a registration,” reports said.

Adams Adams

By Ashley Bunton abunton@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Ashley at (740) 313-0355 or connect on Twitter by searching Twitter.com for @ashbunton

Reach Ashley at (740) 313-0355 or connect on Twitter by searching Twitter.com for @ashbunton