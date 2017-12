Crimes & Traffic

Crimes and traffic reports were recently released from Washington Municipal Court:

State of Ohio

Emily K. Hazners, Westlake, Ohio, 86/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $145, case waived by defendant.

Bobby L. Hinkle, Louisville, Ky., 88/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Leanne Roper, 628 E. Elm Street, physical control, fine $350, court costs $180, upon motion of the State of Ohio, charge amended from OVI, defendant sentenced to 10 days jail, 3 days nonresidential driver intervention program, suspend remaining 7 days if no similar offense for 2 years, lift judicial suspension.

Leanna Roper, 628 E. Elm Street, violation of equipment regulation, case ordered dismissed per agreement.

Angela R. Clark, Towson, Md., 84/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Jeffrey R. Blankenship, 190 Summit Lane, driver/seat belt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

Taylor B. Mathan, Columbus, 87/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Seante R. Holden, Cleveland, 105/70 speed, fine $150, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Philip C. Ball, Cincinnati, 70/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Christine D. Derubis, Florence, Ky., 82/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Demetrice Hanson, Columbus, 82/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

A. Dwayne Qualls, 1120 E. Paint Street, 70/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

John A. Combs, 1333 Grace Street, 75/55 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Lewis H. Goldfarb, Hilliard, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Tena A. Miller, 417 B Peddicord Avenue, 68/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Luke C. Hamrock, Westerville, Ohio, 94/70 speed, fine $110, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Allison B. Weaver, 1030 Lewis Street, 72/55 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Angela D. Ayer, Cincinnati, 90/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Dwight T. Hodnett, Columbus, seat belt, fine $30, court costs $116, case was waived by defendant.

Javon R. Benson, Columbus, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $145, case was waived by defendant.

Michael J. Goloja, Hinckley, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Noka D. Warfield, Jeffersonville, 68/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Andrew S. Kirk, Groveport, Ohio, 70/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Gary W. Hundley, Cincinnati, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Brenda L. Pauley, Sabina, 70/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Bryan A. Tackett, Newark, Ohio, 90/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $145, case was waived by defendant.

Sylvia J. Davis, Columbus, 88/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Elise M. Mercer, Cincinnati, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Jacob E. Volk, Mason, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Keith B. Collins III, Sabina, 88/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Anthony W. Vannater, Howard, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Grant E. Delancey, Waverly, W. Va., 68/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Jeffrey M. Menix, South Salem, driver/seat belt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

Michael J. Watts, Westerville, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Faith H. Davis, Columbus, 84/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

James M. Jackson Sr., Cleveland, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $145, case was waived by defendant.

Jeffery S. Huysman, 605 Washington Avenue, 70/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Tammy L. Watson, Covington, Ohio, driver/seat belt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

Christopher E. Holt, 815 E. Paint Street, driving under suspension, fine $150, court costs $135, suspend $150 of fine if defendant obtains operator’s license or privileges by June 1, 2018.

Bryan S. Steward, 7 Homestead Court, operator’s license forfeiture/child support suspension, fine $150, court costs $135, suspend $150 of fine if defendant obtains operator’s license or privileges by April 1, 2018.

Bryan S. Steward, 7 Homestead Court, 69/55 speed, fine $100, court costs $101, suspend $25 of fine if paid within 90 days.

James J. Hagler, Bloomingburg, 68/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Caren M. Burger, Cincinnati, 86/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Judith A. Champion, Liberty Township, Ohio, 84/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Hye Won Choi, Columbus, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Caleb C. McGlone, Greenfield, driver/seat belt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

Jessica F. Griffith, 375 Ely Street, 70/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Cossie R. Ferguson, Leesburg, 67/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Nancy R. Cutter, 5221 SR 753 SE, 73/55 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Isabella C. Branco, Cleveland, 89/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Jonathan R. Woo, Nashville, 94/70 speed, fine $110, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Judy R. Conningham, Savannah, Ga., 67/45 speed, fine $110, court costs $145, case was waived by defendant.

Holly J. Justice, 1009 SR 734 NE, following close, fine $150, court costs $150, defendant found guilty.

Jessica L. Swackhammer, 1155 Commons Drive, OVI/breath/low, case ordered dismissed per plea agreement.

Jessica L. Swackhammer, 1155 Commons Drive, OVI/alcohol/drug, fine $500, court costs $175, defendant pled guilty per agreement, sentenced 13 days jail, suspend 10 days jail if no similar convictions for 2 years, 3 days in driver intervention program by March 1, 2018, 1 year license suspension beginning Oct. 14, 2017, driving privileges on request, terminate administrative license suspension.

Jessica L. Swackhammer, 1155 Commons Drive, stop sign, case ordered dismissed per plea agreement.