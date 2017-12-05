Two SSCC faculty members honored for excellence

Two faculty members of Southern State Community College were presented with 2017 Faculty Excellence Awards at a banquet hosted by the Southwestern Ohio Council for Higher Education (SOCHE).

Travis Martin, assistant professor of business, and Toni Penwell, instructor of English, are among faculty members from the 10 SOCHE-member colleges and universities who were honored for their outstanding contributions to teaching and learning.

Martin, who primarily teaches accounting, business communications, entrepreneurship, human resources, marketing, and personal finance courses, earned his B.S. from Milligan College, his M.A. from Oakland City University, and his M.B.A. from Ball State University. The nomination letter for Martin read: “Travis is an exceptional faculty leader. He engages with his students and frequently steps up to assist the institution in various committees and capacities. He is a member of the Student Success Leadership Institute team and is fully committed to student success, retention, and completion.”

Penwell, who teaches English composition and literature courses, earned her A.A.S. from Southern State Community College, her B.A. from Wilmington College, and her M.A. from Wright State University. The nomination letter for Penwell read: “Toni is a leader within her department and a champion for students. She has been instrumental in piloting new initiatives and leading important discussions related to placement and developmental education.”

Formed in 1967, SOCHE is a consortium dedicated to advancing higher education in the region through active collaboration, resource and knowledge building, and effective professional development programs.

