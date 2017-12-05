A gift at the pump for south central Ohio motorists

Gas prices in South Central Ohio dropped by nine cents this week to $2.307 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

For a second week, the Great Lakes and Central states are seeing the largest drops at the pump in the region and the country. Eight states land on this week’s top 10 states biggest change list, including Ohio (-12 cents). Compared to one month ago, most states in the region are paying less at the pump (Ohio, -34 cents).

This week’s average prices: South Central Ohio Average $2.307

Average price during the week of Nov. 27, 2017 $2.399

Average price during the week of Dec. 5, 2016 $2.171

Here is the price per gallon of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:

$2.583 Athens

$2.152 Chillicothe

$2.256 Columbiana

$2.451 East Liverpool

$2.366 Gallipolis

$2.217 Hillsboro

$2.306 Ironton

$2.281 Jackson

$2.196 Logan

$2.408 Marietta

$2.388 Portsmouth

$2.157 Steubenville

$2.280 Washington Court House

$2.257 Waverly

On the National Front

At $2.48, the national gas price average is at the cheapest price since early November. More so, pump prices nationally have been steadily dropping during the last two weeks. Today’s gas price is three cents less than a week ago, four cents cheaper than one month ago and 30 cents more than a year ago.

Declining gas prices mirror the EIA’s latest consumer gasoline demand report, showing a drop of 871,000 b/d on the week for a total demand number of 8.7 million b/d (week ending Nov. 24). EIA’s next report, due out on Wednesday, will indicate if the drop is a trend.

On Friday, West Texas Intermediate increased 96 cents, closing at $58.36. The price per barrel of crude pushed higher last week and is likely to continue its climb following news on Nov. 30 from OPEC and some non-OPEC producers, led by Russia, that they have agreed to keep their production cuts in place through the end of December 2018. Participants in the agreement will continue to reduce output in order to drain the global glut of oil that has suppressed oil prices.

Drivers can find current gas prices along their route with the free AAA Mobile app for iPhone, iPad, and Android.

AAA East Central is a not-for-profit association with 81 local offices in Kentucky, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia serving 2.7 million members.