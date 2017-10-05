Hamden, Ohio man sent to prison for police chase, TV theft

A Hamden, Ohio man who led Washington C.H. police on a high speed chase with a stolen television was sentenced Monday to prison.

James M. Harris, 37, plead guilty in the Fayette County Court of Common Pleas to failure to comply, a fourth-degree felony, and theft, a fifth-degree felony. He was ordered to serve one-and-a-half years in prison.

The charges arose from an incident that began July 27 in the Walmart lot, 1397 Leesburg Ave., and ended near mile marker 19 on State Route 753.

The Record-Herald reported in July that Washington Police Sgt. Eric Hott observed a vehicle leave the Walmart lot without its headlights on, just after midnight. As Hott drove behind the vehicle, he saw a large television box hanging out of the rear hatch, reports said.

Hott attempted to initiate a traffic stop as the vehicle turned onto the access road to US 35 East, activated the lights and siren on his cruiser, but the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed on US 35 East, eventually exceeding 100 miles per hour. The vehicle stopped when a tire blew out. Police found Harris driving, and when Walmart was contacted, employees confirmed that a large television, valued at $1,298, had just been stolen. The television was later returned by police to Walmart.

Harris was charged and booked into the Fayette County Jail where he was held until his sentencing Monday. He was credited with 67 days already served on the charges.

According to the court record, Harris served a prior sentence of one-and-a-half years in prison and was released in 2015.

