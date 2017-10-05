Hearings in the Fayette County Court of Common Pleas

Hearings on the docket this week in the Fayette County Court of Common Pleas included a case of passing bad checks, an alleged television robbery, and drug possession.

—James H. Hurles, 49, from Stout, Ohio, plead guilty to passing bad checks in July and was sentenced Monday on the fifth-degree felony. One year of community control was ordered in the case and restitution of approximately $1,420 was ordered to be paid to the victim, Affordable Auto. According to records, Hurles has paid $375 in restitution as of Monday.

—Alex A. Blackburn, 24, from Washington C.H., was scheduled to appear Monday for a final hearing on a charge of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony. Blackburn did not appear for the hearing that was set for 9 a.m. and at 10:20 a.m. his attorney, Kristina Oesterle, told the court that she attempted to call him but that the phone number was no longer in service. Judge Steven Beathard said he would wait until Tuesday to hear from Blackburn or issue a warrant for his arrest. According to records, Blackburn’s bond was revoked and a bench warrant was issued for his arrest Tuesday.

—Jeremy O. Inlow, 39, of Washington C.H., appeared in court Monday to discuss joining two felony criminal cases together for trial and setting a date for trial. One case is for aggravated possession of drugs, fifth-degree felony, and in the second case Inlow is charged with trafficking in drugs, fifth-degree felony, aggravated possession of drugs, fifth-degree felony, aggravated possession of drugs, first-degree misdemeanor, and illegal possession of drug paraphernalia, fourth-degree misdemeanor. According to the court, Inlow has been held in jail continuously since he was served an indictment and arrested July 29. Inlow’s constitutional rights were discussed. Another hearing is scheduled for Oct. 30.

—Daniel Ruth, 34, of Washington C.H., received a continuance Monday on a case for failure to pay child support, fifth-degree felony. Ruth’s attorney, Kristina Oesterle, stated that she has to do more research into the charge. Ruth said he was held in prison for a majority of the time that the non-support is charged.

—Ralph A. Leaverton, 49, of Washington C.H., appeared for a final hearing Monday on charges of attempted grand theft of a motor vehicle, fifth-degree felony, receiving stolen property, fifth-degree felony, and possessing criminal tools, first-degree misdemeanor. During the hearing it was stated that a witness to the case recently died. Trial is set for Oct. 25 but Leaverton is scheduled to appear the day before trial for a final hearing. His attorney, Kristina Oesterle, stated that in sentencing it’s a mandatory community control case.

—Michelle N. Gill, 31, of Grove City, was sentenced Monday to two years of community control after pleading guilty to possession of heroin, a fifth-degree felony. According to the record, Gill is currently undergoing treatment.

—Bradley E. Hatfield, 30, of Washington C.H., appeared for a robbery charge Monday. Susan Wollscheid, Hatfield’s defense attorney, said no resolution in the case had been made and believed the case will be presented at trial in the near future. Hatfield was charged with robbery, a second-degree felony, in February after a Washington C.H. man accused him of stealing his television and hailing a cab to get away.

—Jason L. Sigman, 47, of Jeffersonville, appeared for a final hearing on a charge of endangering children, a felony of the third degree. Sigman’s attorney, Kristina Oesterle, requested a continuance in the case to have more time to go over discovery and information in the case. Sigman was allegedly involved in an accident in Washington Court House July 4 that left a 4-year-old child with a partial-amputation.

