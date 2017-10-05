FCRTA listens to fact-filled FCMH lesson

At the October meeting of the Fayette County Retired Teachers Association, representatives from the county-owned, not-for-profit healthcare organization known as Fayette County Memorial Hospital presented a fact-filled, well-received program on the hospital’s mission, professional personnel, financial statistics, various services, and more. Shown from the left are Chelsie Hornsby, in charge of the hospital’s business development; Mike Diener, the CEO who has headed FCMH for one year now; FCRTA president Susan Stuckey; and Dr. Norma Kirby, past president of FCRTA and current secretary of the hospital’s highly-regarded Foundation Board.

At the October meeting of the Fayette County Retired Teachers Association, representatives from the county-owned, not-for-profit healthcare organization known as Fayette County Memorial Hospital presented a fact-filled, well-received program on the hospital’s mission, professional personnel, financial statistics, various services, and more. Shown from the left are Chelsie Hornsby, in charge of the hospital’s business development; Mike Diener, the CEO who has headed FCMH for one year now; FCRTA president Susan Stuckey; and Dr. Norma Kirby, past president of FCRTA and current secretary of the hospital’s highly-regarded Foundation Board. http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2017/10/web1_20171005_115209.jpg At the October meeting of the Fayette County Retired Teachers Association, representatives from the county-owned, not-for-profit healthcare organization known as Fayette County Memorial Hospital presented a fact-filled, well-received program on the hospital’s mission, professional personnel, financial statistics, various services, and more. Shown from the left are Chelsie Hornsby, in charge of the hospital’s business development; Mike Diener, the CEO who has headed FCMH for one year now; FCRTA president Susan Stuckey; and Dr. Norma Kirby, past president of FCRTA and current secretary of the hospital’s highly-regarded Foundation Board.