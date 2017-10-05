Grand Marshal nominations sought for Christmas Parade

The Fayette County Chamber of Commerce is now accepting nominations for Grand Marshal honors at the 2017 Christmas Parade, slated for Sunday, Nov. 26 at 3 p.m.

Nomination forms can be obtained at the Chamber office, 206 E. Court St. in Washington C.H., by calling 740-335-0761 or from the organization’s website, fayettecountyohio.com. All nominations must be received by Friday, Oct. 20.

The 2016 Parade honoree, Kerry "Termite" Bell (center), with Chamber Director Whitney Gentry ( left) and Bell's daughter, Jennifer West.