Grand Marshal nominations sought for Christmas Parade


The 2016 Parade honoree, Kerry “Termite” Bell (center), with Chamber Director Whitney Gentry ( left) and Bell’s daughter, Jennifer West.


The Fayette County Chamber of Commerce is now accepting nominations for Grand Marshal honors at the 2017 Christmas Parade, slated for Sunday, Nov. 26 at 3 p.m.

Nomination forms can be obtained at the Chamber office, 206 E. Court St. in Washington C.H., by calling 740-335-0761 or from the organization’s website, fayettecountyohio.com. All nominations must be received by Friday, Oct. 20.

