‘Shout Out to Court House’ coming Oct. 13

Crossroads Christian Church in Washington Court House will once again thank employees and businesses of Fayette County by providing meals as a way of giving back to them for their service to the community.

The third-annual “Shout Out to Court House” will be held Oct. 13 with Crossroads volunteering its church members and time to serve employees of the county a meal. According to Todd Maurer, Crossroads Christian Church preaching minister, the day will begin with members of the church visiting the school districts in the morning to deliver cinnamon rolls.

“We are doing a Shout Out again, this is our third year to do this,” Maurer said. “We will be taking the cinnamon rolls to both Miami Trace and Court House schools. We can’t wait to visit bus garages, administrative offices and all of the school employees, thanks to BB’s Cakes, delivering a nice morning treat. Then later in the day we will be serving burgers on the lawn at the Court House. All of the business owners and employees can stop by and either eat with us here on the lawn or take your meal to go in a take-out container we will provide.”

Maurer said that the purpose of the “Shout Out” is to say “thank you” to all of the businesses for serving the community. He said that this is just a way to reach out to them and say thanks for all of the work they do and thanks for the services they provide to citizens. The meal on the lawn includes hamburgers, chips and a cookie, as well as soft drinks or bottled water, and will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Maurer said all of the meals served during the day are free.

“Also this year we are going to be handing out hot dogs and soft drinks at Kroger as people are coming up from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.,” Maurer said. “We just really want to say thanks to our community. Thanks for serving us, so in return we want to serve you. It really is just a lot of fun.”

Crossroads Christian Church began 145 years ago under a different name. Six years ago, the church moved to its current location on State Route 41 with a larger building and more congregation. Currently, the youth minister is Caleb Baumgardner, the children’s minister is Tanner Goss and the worship minister is Nic Sims.

For more information or to reach Crossroads, call (740) 335-0905.

The Fayette County Commissioners signed a proclamation Monday acknowledging the efforts of Crossroads Christian Church to thank the area businesses for serving the community. The church will be serving meals on Oct. 13 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the Court House lawn as a way of showing their thanks. Pictured (L to R): seated: Commissioner Dan Dean and preaching minister for Crossroads Todd Maurer. Standing (L to R): youth minister Caleb Baumgardner, worship minister Nic Sims, children’s minister Tanner Goss, and commissioners Tony Anderson and Jack DeWeese. http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2017/10/web1_CrossRoads.jpg The Fayette County Commissioners signed a proclamation Monday acknowledging the efforts of Crossroads Christian Church to thank the area businesses for serving the community. The church will be serving meals on Oct. 13 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the Court House lawn as a way of showing their thanks. Pictured (L to R): seated: Commissioner Dan Dean and preaching minister for Crossroads Todd Maurer. Standing (L to R): youth minister Caleb Baumgardner, worship minister Nic Sims, children’s minister Tanner Goss, and commissioners Tony Anderson and Jack DeWeese.

By Martin Graham mgraham@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Martin Graham at 740-313-0351 or on Twitter @MartiTheNewsGuy

