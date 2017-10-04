Man rescued from burning vehicle, flown to hospital

A Washington C.H. man who was trapped inside a burning car was rescued by passersby after he apparently drove off the road and hit a tree Tuesday evening on SR 753 in Fayette County, a few miles north of Greenfield.

Robert Slager, 59, was later flown to the hospital by medical helicopter with non-life-threatening injuries, according to officials.

At 6:06 p.m. Tuesday, Slager was reportedly driving his 1996 Buick Regal southbound on SR 753 when he crossed the middle line, went off of the roadway and crashed into a tree. Two passersby, identified as Lanny Brown and Devin Trefz, reportedly were able to get Slager out of the vehicle.

“He’s lucky,” Sgt. Michael Payton, of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, said, since some pedestrians were able to remove the man from the vehicle after it caught fire. According to Payton, Slager was trapped inside for some time while the vehicle was burning.

Slager is being treated at the Kettering Medical Center, according to authorities.

The accident had the route shut down in both directions for some time in the Ghormley Road area.

Payton said the cause of the accident is unknown, and the matter is under investigation.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, the Wayne Township Fire Department, the Paint Creek Fire Department, and the Fayette County Life Squad responded to the scene.

Reach David Wright at 937-402-2570, or on Twitter @DavidWrighter.

Firefighters soak a partially burned vehicle Tuesday evening on SR 753 north of Greenfield. http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2017/10/web1_fwreck100317.jpg Firefighters soak a partially burned vehicle Tuesday evening on SR 753 north of Greenfield.