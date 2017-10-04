WMS names September Students of the Month

Donatos recently provided pizza to these students at Washington Middle School as they celebrated “Pizza with the Principals.” This is in appreciation for their selection as Students of the Month for September. They are chosen by their teachers because of the outstanding example they set for their peers in such areas as academic effort, good work ethic, kindness to others, and service to their school. Pictured (L to R): Lily Chamberlin, Connor Schoenfeld, Izzy Racine, Dishaya Hallmon, Mason Mustain, Lexi Allen, Trae Patton and Mason Cottrill.

Donatos recently provided pizza to these students at Washington Middle School as they celebrated “Pizza with the Principals.” This is in appreciation for their selection as Students of the Month for September. They are chosen by their teachers because of the outstanding example they set for their peers in such areas as academic effort, good work ethic, kindness to others, and service to their school. Pictured (L to R): Lily Chamberlin, Connor Schoenfeld, Izzy Racine, Dishaya Hallmon, Mason Mustain, Lexi Allen, Trae Patton and Mason Cottrill. http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2017/10/web1_SeptemberSOM-001.jpg Donatos recently provided pizza to these students at Washington Middle School as they celebrated “Pizza with the Principals.” This is in appreciation for their selection as Students of the Month for September. They are chosen by their teachers because of the outstanding example they set for their peers in such areas as academic effort, good work ethic, kindness to others, and service to their school. Pictured (L to R): Lily Chamberlin, Connor Schoenfeld, Izzy Racine, Dishaya Hallmon, Mason Mustain, Lexi Allen, Trae Patton and Mason Cottrill.