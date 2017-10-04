Peterson named national finalist for National FFA Proficiency Award

The National FFA Organization has announced that Todd Peterson, of Sabina, was selected as a national finalist for the National FFA Proficiency Award in Grain Production – Entrepreneurship.

Peterson is one of only four people chosen to compete for this award at the national finals to be held this October during the 90th National FFA Convention & Expo in Indianapolis.

The proficiency awards recognize outstanding student achievement in agribusiness gained through establishment of a new business, working for an existing company or otherwise gaining hands-on career experience. The Grain Production – Entrepreneurship award is one of 47 proficiency program areas FFA members can participate in to develop valuable experience and leadership skills at the local, state and national levels.

Grain Production – Entrepreneurship – Student owns an enterprise or business that applies the best management practices available to efficiently produce and market crops for grain production such as corn, barley (including the malting types), millet, buckwheat, oats, grain sorghum, milo, wheat, rice and rye.

Peterson, a member of the Miami Trace FFA chapter, became eligible for the national award after winning the Ohio state FFA competition earlier this year. In recognition of being a finalist, each of the four finalists will receive a plaque and $500. The national winner of the Grain Production – Entrepreneurship Award will receive an additional $500 during a special ceremony at the National FFA Convention & Expo.

This award is sponsored by Valent USA Corporation as a special project of the National FFA Foundation.

The National FFA Organization provides leadership, personal growth and career success training through agricultural education to 649,355 student members who belong to one of 7,859 local FFA chapters throughout the U.S., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The organization is also supported by 225,891 alumni members in 1,934 alumni chapters throughout the U.S.

