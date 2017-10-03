‘Costumes For All Occasions’ celebrates 25 years

Costumes For All Occasions was welcomed to the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce and honored for its 25th anniversary in business recently.

There are close to 9,000 costumes in addition to wigs, makeup and accessories at the business’s 631 E. Temple St., Washington C.H. location. Owner Myckki Austin Harkleroad credits her mother for getting her in the business at a young age.

“When I was a little girl there was a Halloween parade. My mother, the infamous Phyllis Callender, being the creative seamstress that she was, made my siblings and me costumes for that parade. Then the costumes were passed down to other cousins. When I had children old enough for costumes, they were passed back to me, in various states of conditions. So I went about the task of repairing, refurbishing, and sometimes replacing these family heirlooms; some of which still have survived to this day in the costume shop,” recalled Austin Harkleroad.

When Austin Harkleroad’s children were in dance class, their teacher, Miss Terrie Chapman, asked if Austin Harkleroad would be interested in helping the Miami Trace musical with their costumes.

“It was so much fun to see the kids’ gratitude for the costumes that I took the rent money, went shopping, spent all of that, and was able to provide even more costumes for their use. I was hooked and just like that, it was started,” she said.

In 1992, the official store front was opened at the corner of Temple and Delaware streets after her children complained they couldn’t see the TV due to the racks of costumes in the living room. Costumes For All Occasions has been there ever since and takes pride in the fact the rental prices have never raised in the history of the business.

To celebrate 25 years in business and to give back to the community who has supported them, Costumes For All Occasions is offering rental specials for Halloween and is offering free of charge – other than the refundable deposit – any costumes needed for the Christmas Parade this year. Reservations are first-come, first-served and can be made now.

Stop in and see them at 631 E. Temple St., call 740-333-5400 or visit their Facebook page.

