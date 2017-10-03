SSCC Theatre to present ‘Death of a Salesman’

SSCC Theatre proudly presents Arthur Miller’s “Death of a Salesman,” playing Nov. 3-5 in the Edward K. Daniels Auditorium on Southern State Community College’s Central Campus, 100 Hobart Drive, Hillsboro. The Friday and Saturday performances begin at 7:30 p.m.; the Sunday matinee begins at 3:30 p.m.

The award-winning play revolves around the last days of waning salesman Willy Loman (played by Mark Holmes), who cannot understand how he failed to win success and happiness. Through a series of tragic soul-searching revelations of the life he has lived with his wife (Leslie Holmes), his sons (Eric Silcott and Andrew Marler), and his business associates, we discover how his quest for the American Dream kept him blind to the people who truly loved him.

“Death of a Salesman,” winner of the 1949 Pulitzer Prize for Drama and the Tony Award for Best Play, also features the acting talents of Jonathan Beatty, Paula Campagna, Cheyra Harperee, Madison Hatfield, Bronwyn Jones, Bryan Kessinger, Sam Stephenson, Shane Taylor, Matthew Waits, and Terry Washburn.

The production team includes Rainee Angles (director and production design), Abraham Martin (production design), Laura Martin (costumes), Benjamin Gullett (public relations), Paula Campagna and Madison Hatfield (stage managers), Shane Taylor (assistant stage manager), Brent Angles, Laura Bradley, Charlotte Brown, Katie Cavendish, Noah Eaton, Samantha Gaddis, D.J. Griffith, Melissa Griffith, and Zanna Haines.

Tickets for “Death of a Salesman” are on sale now and can be purchased for $8 at www.sscctheatre.com. At the door, tickets start at $10. A discount of $2 per ticket is available for groups of 10 or more. Credit cards are accepted for online purchases and at the door. Seats for this production are reserved, therefore it is recommended that tickets be purchased early.

Season tickets also are available, starting at $24. SSCC Theatre’s 2017-18 season includes “Death of a Salesman,” “Love, Loss, and What I Wore,” “Dead Man’s Cell Phone,” and “Dead Man Walking.”

For more information about “Death of a Salesman,” please visit www.sscctheatre.com.

