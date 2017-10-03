‘Get Outside’ at the Fall Family Fun Day

It’s the time of the year when we can enjoy being outside. The air is less humid and the sun strikes the earth at a different angle, providing cooler temperatures. It is also time for the Fayette County Soil and Water District to hold its third-annual “Get Outside” campaign.

The Fayette County Soil and Water District, partnering with the Carnegie Public Library, the Fayette County Historical Society and Fayette County Master Gardeners, invite everyone to join them at the Fall Family Fun Day at the Washington Cemetery this Saturday, Oct. 7 from 4:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.

Brigitte Hisey, Fayette County Soil and Water District natural resource specialist, said “that part of the Get Outside campaign is to offer community events in natural areas in our community. We have held programs at the Shaw Wetlands and the Paint Creek Prairie. This year we are hosting the event in the flood plain area near the east fork of Paint Creek near the phenology garden.”

Hisey added, “According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the average American spends 87 percent of their life indoors and another 6 percent of their life in automobiles.”

If the math is correct, this leaves only 7 percent of a life to be spent outside. That means half of one day a week is spent in the outdoors.

Americans are so bad about being outdoors that is it recommended that we spend at least five minutes outside each day.

“Just five minutes will do you a world of good,” said Hisey. “Being outside can lighten your mood. It is the goal of the Fayette County Soil and Water District to offer opportunities for people to spend time outdoors, first with us and then on their own.”

The event this year will offer activities for children and conservation tips for adults. Carnegie Library has planned old-fashioned games and a storytelling area for local lore. The Historical Society is making butter and offering a yarn doll craft and decorating gourds for around the fountain. Local citizens will be on hand for Judy Chapel, Mausoleum and Civil War Cemetery stops and, a local group of Civil War actors will also be setting up a camp.

This event is made possible by a Fayette County Travel and Tourism grant. For more information, contact Brigitte Hisey, Fayette County Soil and Water District at 740-313-3212.