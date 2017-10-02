South central Ohio gas prices increase, highlighting regional volatility

Gas prices in South Central Ohio increased by nearly a nickel the week to $2.378 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

Unlike any other region in the country, five Great Lakes and Central states are paying more for a gallon of gasoline on the week, including Ohio (+9 cents). Of note, last week Indiana, Michigan, Ohio and Illinois saw gas prices drop almost as much as they increased this week. As stated in previous reports, the region often sees volatile drops and increases from week to week. All other states in the region are paying five to one cents less at the pump compared to one week ago.

Gasoline inventories took a small drop, about 500,000 barrels, on the week. The South and Southeast was the only other region to see levels drop, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA).

This week’s average prices: South Central Ohio Average $2.378

Average price during the week of Sept. 25, 2017 $2.333

Average price during the week of Oct. 3, 2016 $2.243

Here is the price per gallon of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:

$2.465 Athens

$2.333 Chillicothe

$2.225 Columbiana

$2.407 East Liverpool

$2.401 Gallipolis

$2.399 Hillsboro

$2.329 Ironton

$2.415 Jackson

$2.385 Logan

$2.354 Marietta

$2.341 Portsmouth

$2.405 Steubenville

$2.391 Washington Court House

$2.439 Waverly

On the National Front

At $2.55, the national gas price average is just two cents cheaper on the week and the most expensive pump price seen at start of October since 2015, when motorists where paying $2.29 for a gallon of unleaded. This can be attributed to the back-to-back hurricanes that affected the Gulf Coast refineries’ production and national inventory levels. As those refineries play catch-up, AAA projects gas prices will continue to remain higher than normal before dropping in the coming weeks.

Today, Gulf Coast refineries are building toward resuming normal operations, but it could take some longer than others to return to pre-hurricane production rates. The EIA reports that Gulf Coast utilization rates are up nearly 12 percent to 85 percent of capacity since last week. As utilization rates increase and operations improve, gas prices will drop.

Across the country, the majority of states saw prices at the pump drop as much as eight cents on the week – with Mid-Atlantic and Northeast states benefiting the most. While five Great Lakes and Central States are paying up to 11 cents more for gas. Today, motorists can find gas for $2.50 or less at 56 percent of gas stations in the country.

AAA East Central is a not-for-profit association with 81 local offices in Kentucky, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia serving 2.7 million members. News releases are available at news.eastcentral.aaa.com. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook.